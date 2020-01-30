Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $65 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $65,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 169.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $210.68 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $174.79 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

