Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Chubb worth $126,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after acquiring an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3,862.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,214,000 after acquiring an additional 538,672 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chubb by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,077,000 after acquiring an additional 362,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total value of $2,366,665.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

