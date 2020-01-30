Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,716 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $112,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.