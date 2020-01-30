Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Nordson worth $27,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 15,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,103,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,659,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,450,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN stock opened at $173.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $124.90 and a 52-week high of $176.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,617,718.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,379,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. ValuEngine lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.