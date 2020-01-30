Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Starbucks worth $57,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

