Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,585,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 1.9% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Fastenal worth $132,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,095,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,547 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,741,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,557,000 after purchasing an additional 119,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,100,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 100,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 63.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

