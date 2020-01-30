Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New $24.31 Million Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,308,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Snap-on as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $383,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $164.93 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $143.12 and a 1-year high of $174.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

