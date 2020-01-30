Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 24,111 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.19% of Ares Capital worth $94,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 952,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 676,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 257,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $9,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

