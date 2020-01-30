Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,055 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,122,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Graco worth $110,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $64,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Graco’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

