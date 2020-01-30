Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,225 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $80,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,937,000 after acquiring an additional 655,316 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $41,394,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 162.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 594,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after acquiring an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.