Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 65,636 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,636 shares during the quarter. Rayonier makes up approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 2.41% of Rayonier worth $102,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at about $16,929,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rayonier by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 94,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYN. DA Davidson upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 0.88. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

