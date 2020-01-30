Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 788 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $28,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,174,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $237.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.06 and a 52-week high of $244.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.