Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,095,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Weyerhaeuser worth $93,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after acquiring an additional 271,189 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 212,079 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,771,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

