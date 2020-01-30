Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

IEF opened at $113.36 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

