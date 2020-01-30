Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 14,697 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $24,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $76.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,881. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $70.40 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

