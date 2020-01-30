Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $27,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Nike in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $99.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

