Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 22,580 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Spectrum Brands worth $30,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,282,114.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

