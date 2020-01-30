Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 27,609 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,609 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Brown & Brown worth $44,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth approximately $9,718,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after acquiring an additional 101,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 47.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $45.01 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

