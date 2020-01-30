Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 32,613 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,613 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Black Knight worth $78,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 238.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 260.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,228,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,227,000 after purchasing an additional 887,490 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $13,577,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Black Knight by 539.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 194,178 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $66.56 on Thursday. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.55.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

