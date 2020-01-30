Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 543,639 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 543,639 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of American International Group worth $23,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of AIG opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.