Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 6,596 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $28,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,844,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 415.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,555 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the third quarter worth approximately $219,436,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allergan during the third quarter worth approximately $212,887,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $188.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day moving average is $174.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $194.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Allergan’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

