Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 8,227 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. Southern accounts for 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Southern worth $142,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.