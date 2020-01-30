Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,221,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,277,000. SL Green Realty accounts for 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.53% of SL Green Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 156.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,525,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 506,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,417,000 after acquiring an additional 44,434 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 418,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $19,906,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Shares of SLG opened at $93.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

