Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 993,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,416 shares during the quarter. Tiffany & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Tiffany & Co. worth $132,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 691,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,033,000 after buying an additional 281,928 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 571,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,030,000 after acquiring an additional 125,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 517,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer cut Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Shares of TIF opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $134.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

