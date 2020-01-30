Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,104 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Frontdoor worth $53,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 29,053 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 23.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 38.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 931,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,237,000 after buying an additional 257,662 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $20,715,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of -0.67. Frontdoor Inc has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.14 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 11.23%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

