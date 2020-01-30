Conning Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $343.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

