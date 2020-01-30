Conning Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $181.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

