Consensus Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046427 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00068030 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,517.11 or 1.00246812 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000732 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053155 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

