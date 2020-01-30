Constellation Market Cap Tops $11.44 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and HitBTC. Constellation has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $422,236.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.80 or 0.05795478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034491 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,712,052 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

