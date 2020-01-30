ContentBox Hits Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.28 million and $16,158.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, UEX and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007813 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, UEX, CPDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

