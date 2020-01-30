Contentos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.97 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $3.97 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,118,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

