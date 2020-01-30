Contrasting NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 4.51% 23.37% 10.82% EMCORE -41.24% -21.32% -15.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and EMCORE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $9.41 billion 3.94 $2.21 billion $5.94 22.33 EMCORE $87.26 million 1.15 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -4.86

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NXP Semiconductors and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 2 15 0 2.88 EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $132.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.25%. EMCORE has a consensus target price of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 32.37%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats EMCORE on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems. It also provides secure identification solutions, such as passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems. In addition, the company delivers semiconductor-based technologies for connected devices comprising microcontrollers, secure mobile transaction solutions, and various connectivity solutions; and offers digital networking processors, secure interface and system management products, high-performance RF power-amplifiers, and smart antennae solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of application areas, including automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer, computing, and software solutions for mobile phones. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

