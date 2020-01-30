ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 206.38 ($2.71).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 204.90 ($2.70) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 201.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

