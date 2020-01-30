Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.39-0.41 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.64. 56,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,613. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.36.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

CLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.