Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Corecivic stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Corecivic has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 99.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 276.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 104.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

