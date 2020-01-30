CoreSite Realty (COR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CoreSite Realty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $117.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.