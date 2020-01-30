Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Capstone Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.47 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

CS stock opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of $311.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.22.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot purchased 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,834,575.40. Also, insider George Leslie Brack purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,045,095. Insiders bought 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640 in the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

