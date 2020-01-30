Cormark Comments on ECN Capital Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.48 million.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

ECN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.39. 177,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,370. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

