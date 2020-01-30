Cormark Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Cormark cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.16.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.02. The company had a trading volume of 779,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.96. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at C$675,220. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $799,960 over the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

