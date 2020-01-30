Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial accounts for about 5.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Tompkins Financial worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 130.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tompkins Financial by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth $166,000.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $86.97 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.