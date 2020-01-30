Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,458.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,398.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,272.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,001.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

