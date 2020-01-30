Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $204.86 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.30.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

