Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.35 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $561,803.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $666,319.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,214,923.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,899 shares of company stock worth $8,725,587. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,918,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,507,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 235,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 111,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

