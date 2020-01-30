Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after purchasing an additional 74,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,404 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,004,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura dropped their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

NYSE HD traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.39. 1,117,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,468. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.74. The company has a market cap of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.