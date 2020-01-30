Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,671 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.96. 570,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,766,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

