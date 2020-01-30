Corning (NYSE:GLW) Receives Hold Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Corning (NYSE:GLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GLW. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

GLW stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $70,467.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

