Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFC stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.92. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

