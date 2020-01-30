Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 114.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,019 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,987,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman bought 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. Insiders have bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277 in the last ninety days.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

