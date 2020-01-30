Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.43 billion.Corteva also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Corteva stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 308,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,383. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Insiders have acquired 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last ninety days.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

