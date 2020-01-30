Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $309.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $314.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

